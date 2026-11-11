OpenAI posts $10B Q3 revenue up 50% but $10.9B loss
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, just pulled in $10 billion in third-quarter revenue, up 50% from before. But it's not all smooth sailing: its losses also climbed to $10.9 billion.
On the bright side, it managed to shrink its negative operating margin a bit, showing some progress even as costs stay high.
Anthropic eyes $1.4T IPO
Even with these big losses, investors aren't backing away from AI.
Rival company Anthropic is eyeing a massive IPO that could value it at $1.4 trillion.
The takeaway? Investors are betting big on AI's future, even if profits haven't caught up yet.