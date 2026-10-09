OpenAI projects $70B revenue by 2026, seeks over $30B funding

OpenAI's new forecast puts it ahead of rival Anthropic, whose annualized revenue hit $65 billion, though both companies use different ways to calculate.

To fund its plans, OpenAI is talking with United Arab Emirates investment groups like Abu Dhabi's MGX. The company had already raised $122 billion at an $852 billion valuation earlier this year.

Notably, after the new projections came out, tech stocks, including the Nasdaq-100 and chip makers, took a noticeable dip, showing just how much influence OpenAI now has on the market.