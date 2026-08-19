OpenAI Q2 revenue growth slows while Anthropic posts stronger gains
Business
OpenAI is seeing its revenue growth slow down, with just an 18% jump from $5.7 billion to $6.7 billion in the second quarter of 2026.
This has investors worried, especially since competitor Anthropic is gaining ground fast and showing off stronger numbers.
GPT-5.6 launch fails to impress investors
OpenAI tried to boost business by launching its new GPT-5.6 models and slashing prices (up to 80% off for some), but it wasn't enough to impress investors.
Meanwhile, Anthropic reported a massive 130% revenue spike, turned a profit, and is eyeing an IPO soon, while OpenAI's own IPO isn't expected until 2027.
Even so, Bloomberg reported last week that OpenAI is expected to generate about $40 billion in total this year, double last year, but it's clear the AI race is getting intense.