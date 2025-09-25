OpenAI raises $40B at $300B valuation, SoftBank leads investment

Stargate project is the focus of this funding round

The cash is fueling OpenAI's Stargate project, which is all about massively upgrading AI computing power.

The plan: reach up to 10 gigawatts of compute capacity by 2029 (almost 7 GW already underway in new US data centers with Oracle and SoftBank).

Stargate also includes a partnership with NVIDIA that could reach up to $100 billion in value to help handle the growing demand from over 500 million weekly ChatGPT users.