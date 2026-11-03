OpenAI raises under half of $30B goal, valuation $1.25T
Business
OpenAI just raised less than half of its $30 billion goal, with investors feeling cautious thanks to a shaky market.
That means OpenAI's valuation has slipped to $1.25 trillion, missing its own target and now trailing behind Anthropic, which recently filed to go public to the tune of up to $2 trillion dollars last week.
Anthropic doubles revenue, OpenAI sales +18%
Anthropic is outpacing OpenAI in revenue growth this year, doubling its numbers while OpenAI grew by just 18%.
To catch up, OpenAI slashed prices earlier in 2026, a move that's already paying off with an 18% jump in sales.
The AI race is definitely getting interesting.