OpenAI responds to Apple's trade secret theft allegations
What's the story
OpenAI has issued a formal response to Apple's recent lawsuit, which accuses the artificial intelligence (AI) company of stealing trade secrets. The suit also names two former Apple employees, Chang Liu and Tang Tan, as defendants. Apple claims that Liu and Tan stole confidential hardware information to further OpenAI's nascent consumer hardware efforts.
Allegations
Apple claims former employees have normalized misconduct
Apple's lawsuit alleges "a pattern of theft of Apple's trade secrets" by former employees who now work for OpenAI. The tech giant claims these individuals have normalized such misconduct, even at leadership levels. The company also claims that the defendants not only accessed its systems and confidential files without permission but also encouraged job candidates to bring Apple prototypes and parts to interviews.
Defense
OpenAI's rebuttal to Apple's allegations
In response to Apple's lawsuit, OpenAI's Director of Strategic Communications, Drew Pusateri, took to X. He said that the company has "no interest in other companies' trade secrets," and is focused on building innovative technology that empowers people everywhere. This statement comes as a rebuttal to Apple's detailed allegations of trade secret theft and breach of contract against Liu, Tan, OpenAI, and io Products.
Past lawsuit
Trade-secret dispute not new for OpenAI
Notably, this isn't the first time OpenAI's hardware efforts have been embroiled in a trade-secret dispute. Hardware start-up iyO had initially sued OpenAI and io Products over their branding shortly after the partnership was announced. The lawsuit was later amended in March 2026 to include allegations of trade secret misappropriation against Tan, who allegedly received confidential files from a former iyO engineer.
Legal demands
Apple seeks halt to alleged practices, destruction of proprietary materials
Apple's lawsuit seeks to halt OpenAI's alleged practices and destroy any proprietary materials. The tech giant also wants OpenAI to redesign its upcoming products so they don't use any of Apple's technology. Apple claims Tan encouraged employees to share information about unreleased products during job interviews, while Liu allegedly accessed and downloaded confidential hardware-related files from Apple while working for OpenAI.
Trial request
Apple seeking jury trial in case
Apple is seeking a jury trial in the case. The company claims significant evidence has emerged showing that OpenAI employees wrongfully took Apple's secret and confidential information about unreleased technologies, processes, and products. The lawsuit highlights the importance of next-generation AI devices to Silicon Valley, with Apple, OpenAI, Meta Platforms Inc. and others racing to develop new gadgets that put AI at the center.