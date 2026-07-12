OpenAI's safety head departs amid leadership reshuffle

New appointment

Saachi Jain appointed as interim head of safety systems

In the wake of Heidecke's departure, Mia Glaese, now VP of research and safety, will oversee all safety teams, with Saachi Jain being named as the interim Head of Safety Systems. Jain will report directly to Glaese in her new role. This restructuring is part of OpenAI's efforts to streamline its leadership and ensure a smooth transition in the wake of these changes.