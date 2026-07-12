OpenAI's safety head departs amid leadership reshuffle
What's the story
Johannes Heidecke, the Head of Safety Systems at OpenAI since 2024, has decided to leave the company. The departure comes as a result of recent changes in the organization's safety leadership structure. According to WIRED, Vice President of Research and Head of Alignment Mia Glaese will now oversee both research and safety teams at OpenAI.
New appointment
Saachi Jain appointed as interim head of safety systems
In the wake of Heidecke's departure, Mia Glaese, now VP of research and safety, will oversee all safety teams, with Saachi Jain being named as the interim Head of Safety Systems. Jain will report directly to Glaese in her new role. This restructuring is part of OpenAI's efforts to streamline its leadership and ensure a smooth transition in the wake of these changes.
Scenario
Reorganization ahead of IPO
OpenAI is reportedly targeting a $1 trillion valuation in a future IPO, even as it faces intensifying competition from Anthropic and a federal lawsuit from Apple. The company has reportedly pushed its IPO plans to 2027 amid cooling investor enthusiasm and mounting pressure from rivals. At the same time, Apple has accused OpenAI of misappropriating trade secrets related to consumer hardware development, adding strain to what was once a collaborative relationship.