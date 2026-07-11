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Greg Brockman consolidates more power at OpenAI
Brockman is OpenAI's President and co-founder

Greg Brockman consolidates more power at OpenAI

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 11, 2026
11:05 am
What's the story

OpenAI's President and co-founder, Greg Brockman, is set to lead the company's key products after Fidji Simo's departure. Simo, who served as OpenAI's product and business chief for nearly a year, has stepped down due to chronic illness. In her absence, Brockman had already taken on product responsibilities and will continue to do so going forward.

Leadership roles

Brockman will oversee ChatGPT product business, go-to-market teams

Brockman will now oversee OpenAI's ChatGPT product business, go-to-market teams, enterprise teams, and compute initiatives. He expressed gratitude for Simo's contributions to the company in a post on X. "I am deeply grateful for all Fidji has done for OpenAI and to advance our mission," he said. The company has not announced any plans to replace Simo with a new hire.

IPO preparations

Brockman under pressure to generate revenue

Reporting directly to CEO Sam Altman, Brockman is under pressure to generate revenue and justify OpenAI's whopping $852 billion valuation. This comes as the company prepares for a highly anticipated IPO. Although OpenAI confidentially filed its prospectus with regulators in June, it has not revealed when it plans to go public and is said to be delaying until next year.

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Market challenges

OpenAI facing tough competition from several companies

OpenAI is also facing stiff competition from the likes of Anthropic, Google, and Elon Musk's SpaceXAI. Cheaper open-weight models from China are also giving tough competition. According to Sensor Tower, ChatGPT's market share dropped below 50% for the first time in March. In a bid to win over more users, OpenAI has been aggressively promoting its AI coding assistant Codex.

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