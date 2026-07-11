Greg Brockman consolidates more power at OpenAI

IPO preparations

Brockman under pressure to generate revenue

Reporting directly to CEO Sam Altman, Brockman is under pressure to generate revenue and justify OpenAI's whopping $852 billion valuation. This comes as the company prepares for a highly anticipated IPO. Although OpenAI confidentially filed its prospectus with regulators in June, it has not revealed when it plans to go public and is said to be delaying until next year.