OpenAI seeks $30B at $1.4T valuation ahead of IPO

Despite a brief period of being outpaced by Anthropic at the start of the year, OpenAI has seen a 70% jump in run-rate revenue since July.

The company's revenue hit $40 billion in August. This growth comes after a strategic refocus on key areas like coding.

In March, OpenAI had raised $122 billion at an $852 billion valuation, which was supposed to be its last private raise before going public.