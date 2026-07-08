OpenAI seeks investment banker to train its AI on banking

Requires 2 years in investment banking

Applicants need at least two years in investment banking to set a high bar for what great work looks like.

They'll test the AI's output and figure out where tech can help or where people still matter most.

With big banks like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs investing heavily in AI, and competitors rolling out automation tools, OpenAI's move shows they're serious about making their mark in finance with smarter technology.