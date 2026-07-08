OpenAI seeks investment banker to train its AI on banking
OpenAI is looking to hire someone with real investment banking experience to teach its AI how banking actually works.
The San Francisco-based job pays $185,000 to $205,000, plus equity, and involves showing the AI how to handle tasks like company research, financial modeling, valuations, and even client presentations, basically, all the stuff bankers do behind the scenes.
Requires 2 years in investment banking
Applicants need at least two years in investment banking to set a high bar for what great work looks like.
They'll test the AI's output and figure out where tech can help or where people still matter most.
With big banks like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs investing heavily in AI, and competitors rolling out automation tools, OpenAI's move shows they're serious about making their mark in finance with smarter technology.