OpenAI staff protest Brockman's donations amid Meta employees' AI pushback
Business
Employees at OpenAI and Meta are taking a stand against their companies' AI practices.
At OpenAI, staff are frustrated that co-founder Greg Brockman is spending millions to support pro-AI politicians in the 2026 US elections.
In response, some employees have started their own group, Guardrails Alliance, to advocate for stronger rules around AI.
Amazon and Meta workers allege firings
Amazon workers say the company has fired people who spoke out about a data center.
Over at Meta, employees claim AI-powered layoffs ignored important factors like maternity leave and medical emergencies.
Across these tech giants, more employees are calling for accountability and better protections as AI becomes a bigger part of work life.