OpenAI taps Gary Bornstein to lead defense in Musk suit
OpenAI has designated Gary Bornstein, a co-head of the New York firm's litigation department at Cravath, to lead its defense against Elon Musk's X Corp. and SpaceX Super Intelligence.
The trial kicks off in March in Texas, with OpenAI facing accusations of trying to take over the AI chatbot market.
Musk companies allege OpenAI, Apple monopoly
Musk's companies claim OpenAI and Apple teamed up to monopolize AI chatbots.
Apple settled out of court in September, but details are still secret.
On Musk's side is John Hughes of Bartlit Beck, their lead trial attorney, while OpenAI also has help from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.