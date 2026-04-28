OpenAI tightens safety rules after Jesse van Rootselaar mass killing
Business
OpenAI is tightening its safety rules after a deadly event involving Jesse Van Rootselaar, who killed eight people and herself earlier this year.
Although her ChatGPT account was banned for talking about gun violence, law enforcement was not notified, raising tough questions about how tech companies should step in to prevent harm.
OpenAI teams with experts and governments
Now, OpenAI says it is working closely with mental health and behavioral experts to spot threats more effectively.
Ann O'Leary from OpenAI shared that updated protocols will help flag and report users discussing potential violence much faster.
The company is also teaming up with governments to make sure AI tools are used responsibly and safely moving forward.