OpenAI to burn $278B, Sam Altman delays IPO over safety
Business
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is gearing up to burn through $278 billion in cash between 2026 and 2030 as it chases rapid growth.
With its valuation possibly hitting $1.2 trillion, OpenAI has filed for an IPO, but CEO Sam Altman says they're holding off on actually going public in 2026, citing concerns about AI safety.
OpenAI $856B compute spend by 2030
To keep up with its ambitious AI projects, OpenAI expects to pour a total of $856 billion into computing by 2030.
Revenue is projected to jump from $36 billion in 2026 all the way to $350 billion by the end of the decade.
Their last fundraising round brought in $122 billion, but that cash might run dry by 2028, so they're definitely playing a long game here.