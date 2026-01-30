OpenAI wants to go public in 2026

OpenAI hopes to hit a huge $830 billion valuation before going public. They're talking with Amazon (possibly investing $50 billion) and SoftBank (maybe up to $30 billion). With over 800 million people using their tools every month, OpenAI's popularity is definitely on the rise.

Facing big challenges—and tough rivals

Running AI isn't cheap—OpenAI deals with steep chip and computing costs, plus fierce competition from Google and legal headaches from Elon Musk.

CEO Sam Altman doesn't seem too keen on being the company's public face.

Meanwhile, they're racing rival Anthropic to the stock market, as Anthropic pushes its Claude model after reportedly raising about $10 billion.