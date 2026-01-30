OpenAI wants to go public in 2026
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, is aiming for an IPO in late 2026.
They've just brought on Ajmere Dale as Chief Accounting Officer and are building up their finance crew while chatting with Wall Street banks about next steps.
Chasing a massive $830B valuation
OpenAI hopes to hit a huge $830 billion valuation before going public. They're talking with Amazon (possibly investing $50 billion) and SoftBank (maybe up to $30 billion).
With over 800 million people using their tools every month, OpenAI's popularity is definitely on the rise.
Facing big challenges—and tough rivals
Running AI isn't cheap—OpenAI deals with steep chip and computing costs, plus fierce competition from Google and legal headaches from Elon Musk.
CEO Sam Altman doesn't seem too keen on being the company's public face.
Meanwhile, they're racing rival Anthropic to the stock market, as Anthropic pushes its Claude model after reportedly raising about $10 billion.