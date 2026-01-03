OpenAI's new AI pen 'Gumdrop' is coming—here's what you need to know

Gumdrop isn't your average pen—it skips a screen and instead turns your handwriting and voice notes into digital text, syncing everything straight to ChatGPT . That means your notes can be summarized, rewritten, and organized on the go. The always-on listening feature and handwriting recognition make it handy for lectures or meetings without breaking your flow.

Design vibes & who it's for

With its minimalist look, Gumdrop keeps distractions away while Bluetooth lets you sync easily with other devices.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says it has a "cabin by a lake" vibe—think calm tech that works quietly in the background.

Unlike some recent AI gadgets that felt gimmicky, this one sticks with the classic pen form but adds genuinely useful AI features for students, creators, and professionals.

Launch is expected in 2027!