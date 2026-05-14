OpenAI's over $4 billion-backed company sparks selloff in Indian IT
Indian IT shares slid for the fourth straight day on Thursday, with Persistent Systems and others pulling the Nifty IT index down nearly 3%: that's almost an 8% drop in just four days.
The main reason? OpenAI just announced a company backed by over $4 billion to help businesses use AI, making investors nervous about how Indian IT firms will keep up.
AI could squeeze Indian IT profits
OpenAI's move has people worried that Indian IT companies could face new challenges, especially since most of their revenue comes from the US
Prashasta Seth, CEO at Prudent Investment Managers, pointed out that while Indian firms have handled tech changes before, AI might squeeze profits and push them to focus more on advanced AI services.
Meanwhile, even big names like HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra saw their stocks drop by up to 5%.