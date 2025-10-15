OpenAI's partnerships with AMD, NVIDIA, and Oracle spark investor interest

If you're following tech or thinking about investing, here's the scoop: AMD's stock surged more than 23% after teaming up with OpenAI to supply massive amounts of GPUs—potentially worth "tens of billions of dollars," according to AMD. NVIDIA and Broadcom also got a boost as everyone bets big on AI hardware.

Broader implications and risks

OpenAI isn't just working with chipmakers; they're expanding into cloud projects with Oracle and linking up with retailers like Shopify and Walmart.

This shows how fast AI is spreading across industries—and why companies tied to OpenAI are suddenly in the spotlight.

But there's still risk: OpenAI is betting on future revenue and hasn't turned a profit yet, so the excitement comes with some caution.