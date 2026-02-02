Oracle aims to raise $50B to fund cloud expansion
Oracle is gearing up to raise up to $50 billion in 2026, aiming to supercharge its cloud infrastructure.
Big names like AMD, Meta, NVIDIA, OpenAI, TikTok, and xAI are already lining up for Oracle's cloud services, so the company's going all-in to meet that demand.
Funding split and management details
Oracle's plan splits the funding: about half will come from equity deals (like a $20B at-the-market program and convertible securities), and the other half from a single major bond issue early 2026.
Goldman Sachs is handling the bonds; Citigroup is managing the equity side.
Oracle's position in the tech landscape
Oracle has been a go-to for enterprise software and databases.
With contracted demand from its largest Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers, this huge fundraise shows Oracle isn't slowing down—it's doubling down on staying relevant for today's biggest tech players.