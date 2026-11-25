Oracle and CoreWeave CDS reach record highs amid borrowing spike
The cost of borrowing is spiking for major AI companies like Oracle and CoreWeave, with their credit default swap (CDS) spreads reaching all-time highs.
For CoreWeave, this means there's now a 68% chance it could default on its debt within five years, a sign that investors are getting nervous about how expensive building AI tech has become.
CoreWeave NVIDIA Anthropic SpaceX shares tumble
It's not just about credit: shares of CoreWeave, NVIDIA, Anthropic, and even SpaceX all dropped sharply as investors started rethinking the risks.
With borrowing costs rising fast, these companies may need to pause or rethink their big spending on new AI infrastructure, making growth a lot tougher in the near future.