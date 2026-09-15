Oracle announces same-day layoffs amid reorganization around AI and cloud

These job cuts follow earlier reductions: about 21,000 people (13% of staff) already left by fiscal 2026, as Oracle ramps up spending on new technology.

The company forecast capital spending of $90 billion to $95 billion for the full fiscal year to boost its cloud and AI services.

Despite all these changes, Oracle's cloud business is booming, with revenue jumping 121% this quarter, even though restructuring costs have also gone up.