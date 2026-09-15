Oracle announces same-day layoffs amid reorganization around AI and cloud
Business
Oracle just announced another round of layoffs, letting employees know early Tuesday morning that their last day would be the same day.
The move is part of a bigger shakeup as Oracle reorganizes and invests heavily in artificial intelligence and cloud technology.
Oracle forecasts $90B to $95B capex
These job cuts follow earlier reductions: about 21,000 people (13% of staff) already left by fiscal 2026, as Oracle ramps up spending on new technology.
The company forecast capital spending of $90 billion to $95 billion for the full fiscal year to boost its cloud and AI services.
Despite all these changes, Oracle's cloud business is booming, with revenue jumping 121% this quarter, even though restructuring costs have also gone up.