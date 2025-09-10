Next Article
Oracle co-founder's wealth gain could surpass Musk's fortune
Larry Ellison, Oracle's co-founder and tech chief, just got $70 billion richer almost overnight, bringing his net worth to $364 billion—now only $20 billion behind Elon Musk.
This huge leap happened after Oracle's latest quarterly results blew past expectations.
Ellison's potential record-breaking gain
Oracle shares shot up over 26% in after-hours trading on Tuesday—their biggest single-day jump since 1999—thanks to strong cloud business growth and solid bookings.
If Ellison's gain holds, he could break records for the largest one-day wealth gain ever.
Meanwhile, Tesla's stock (and Musk's fortune) has dipped 14% this year.