Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison exits top 10 after $10.9B loss
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison just dropped out of the world's 10 richest people, losing $10.9 billion in a single day as Oracle's stock took a major dive.
His big stake in the company means these swings hit hard, and he now sits behind the Walton family on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Oracle shares slide amid AI worries
The stock slide comes from worries over Oracle pouring money into AI infrastructure, rising debt levels, and negative free cash flow.
Shares fell 7.5% to their lowest point since early 2024, capping off a rough year with a total drop of 47%.
Still, even after this loss, Ellison is sitting on an eye-watering $139 billion, reminding us how fast fortunes can change in tech.