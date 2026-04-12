Oracle cuts about 30,000 jobs amid AI data center expansion

Oracle raises restructuring budget to $2.1B

To cover all these layoffs, Oracle has bumped up its restructuring budget by $500 million, now totaling $2.1 billion for FY26 (June-May), mostly for severance pay.

The company's spending on AI is skyrocketing: from $6.9 billion two years ago to an estimated $50 billion in fiscal 2026, mostly funded by borrowing.

With a debt-to-equity ratio now at 500%, Oracle is taking some big risks compared to rivals who have steadier cash flow and less debt hanging over them.