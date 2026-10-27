Oracle mulls voluntary separation program in India amid AI shift
Business
Oracle is thinking about rolling out its voluntary separation program (VSP) in India, after using it in the US.
The VSP mainly targets managers and offers at least six weeks' severance pay.
This move ties into Oracle's bigger shift toward artificial intelligence and updating its workforce.
Oracle India engineering departures fivefold
Over the past six months, Oracle has cut a significant number of jobs in India: engineering departures have been five times higher than new hires.
In September alone, about 3,000 employees (10% of their Indian team) were let go as part of a global downsizing push.