Oracle reassures investors on $165B Project Jupiter AI data center

Oracle is working to reassure investors about its huge $165 billion Project Jupiter AI data center in New Mexico.

At Oracle AI World in Las Vegas, president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Mahesh Thiagarajan explained that Jupiter is just one part of its rapid global expansion: Project Jupiter is one among approximately 30 to 40 data center projects Oracle has under development each quarter.

Still, the project has run into some serious power supply issues, needing a whopping 2.45 gigawatts from a private microgrid.