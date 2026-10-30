Oracle reassures investors on $165B Project Jupiter AI data center
Oracle is working to reassure investors about its huge $165 billion Project Jupiter AI data center in New Mexico.
At Oracle AI World in Las Vegas, president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Mahesh Thiagarajan explained that Jupiter is just one part of its rapid global expansion: Project Jupiter is one among approximately 30 to 40 data center projects Oracle has under development each quarter.
Still, the project has run into some serious power supply issues, needing a whopping 2.45 gigawatts from a private microgrid.
Oracle issues force majeure over electricity
The main roadblock right now is electricity: regulatory approvals are still pending and a key natural gas pipeline has been delayed.
These setbacks have even led Oracle to issue a force majeure notice to a subsidiary of Blue Owl Capital.
Despite all this, Thiagarajan says he's "We're actually not too worried about what we're doing because I think we're building global infrastructure," aiming for Project Jupiter to go live in 2028 and boost Oracle's AI capabilities in a big way.