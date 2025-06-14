What's the story

Larry Ellison, the co-founder of tech giant Oracle, has become the second richest person in the world.

His net worth surged by a staggering $26 billion after a major jump in Oracle's shares.

The move has pushed Ellison's wealth to $243 billion, just behind Elon Musk's $407 billion fortune.The spike came after Oracle posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue figures for its last financial quarter.