Oracle to lay off thousands as AI centers cost billions

To pay for big leap, Oracle plans to raise $50bn

Under Chairman Larry Ellison, Oracle is racing to catch up with Amazon and Microsoft in cloud and AI. To pay for this big leap, Oracle plans to raise up to $50 billion this year.

While its stock soared last year, shares have since dropped sharply over concerns about rising costs.

The layoffs are part of a bigger trend—other tech giants like Microsoft are also trimming staff as AI reshapes the industry.