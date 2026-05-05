Orbex assets attract bidders after Scottish rocket firm's collapse
Business
Orbex, the Scottish rocket company that went under earlier this year, is now getting attention from potential buyers.
The company was building the Prime rocket to launch small satellites but hit financial trouble, leading to more than 150 job losses and the company also had a lease for a planned spaceport at Tongue in Sutherland.
Administrators report 15 offers for Orbex
Administrators say they've received 15 offers for pieces of Orbex's business and assets.
While one bidder briefly held exclusive rights with a deposit, the exclusivity period lapsed, yet interest remains strong.
Founded in 2015, Orbex was once seen as a big hope for the UK space industry.