Orient Cables debuts on BSE and NSE after ₹552cr IPO
Business
Orient Cables is making its debut on the BSE and NSE today after a blockbuster IPO that raised ₹552 crore.
The IPO, open from September 25-29, was subscribed 97.28 times overall, showing just how much investors wanted in.
Shares were priced between ₹258 and ₹272.
Gray market prices Orient Cables ₹393
The buzz is strong: gray market trends hint at a listing price near ₹393 per share, about 45% above the upper end of the issue price band (₹272).
Most of the fresh-issue/net proceeds are going into new equipment and paying down debt.
In FY26, Orient Cables grew its income by 42% to ₹1,182 crore, while profits held steady at ₹54 crore, a steady performance as it gears up for bigger things.