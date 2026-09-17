Oriflame targets India revenue share of 25% by 2030
Oriflame, the Swedish beauty brand, is going big on India, aiming to make it its number one market by 2030.
Global CEO and President Kenneth Benaim Campbell says it is planning to boost India's revenue share from 10% to 25% in the next four years by adding 1 million new brand partners and growing its network.
Oriflame eyes India as manufacturing base
Oriflame is looking at India not just as a major sales hub but also as a global manufacturing base, with 240 products already made locally.
It wants to reach more than 500 new cities, especially in smaller towns, while sticking with its direct-selling model, even with all the online competition.
Campbell adds that India's strong economy and more women joining the workforce are big reasons for this push: Oriflame has been here over 30 years and sees huge potential.
The company will also need to navigate local regulations as it ramps up its presence.