Oriflame targets India revenue share of 25% by 2030

Oriflame is looking at India not just as a major sales hub but also as a global manufacturing base, with 240 products already made locally.

It wants to reach more than 500 new cities, especially in smaller towns, while sticking with its direct-selling model, even with all the online competition.

Campbell adds that India's strong economy and more women joining the workforce are big reasons for this push: Oriflame has been here over 30 years and sees huge potential.

The company will also need to navigate local regulations as it ramps up its presence.