Orsted takes US to court over halted wind projects
Business
Danish energy giant Orsted is suing the US government after officials paused leases for five major offshore wind farms—including the Sunrise Wind project near New York—over national security concerns, including claims of interference with military radar.
The case is heading to a Washington, DC court.
Why does this matter?
These projects, like Sunrise Wind (set to power 600,000 homes once fully operational in 2027, with initial generation expected in late 2026), are already well underway and have cleared tough reviews.
With work stalled, companies are losing millions each day and facing big delays on clean energy goals.
The legal fight highlights how renewable energy plans can run into unexpected hurdles—even when they seem almost ready to go.