Outsourcing and GCCs favor domain experts amid agentic AI
Business
Hiring trends in outsourcing and global capability centers (GCCs) are changing: companies are choosing domain experts (people with deep industry know-how) over traditional tech pros, especially for midlevel and senior-level roles.
Thanks to agentic AI, having sector expertise is increasingly important.
AI expands mid-level 8-15 years profiles
With AI tools bridging technical gaps, companies want candidates who truly understand their industry.
As one executive put it, the search for mid-level talent, with 8-15 years of experience, has now expanded beyond conventional technology profiles.