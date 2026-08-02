Over 1.1cr names deleted from electoral rolls in 10 states
What's the story
More than 1.12 crore names have been removed from the electoral rolls in 10 states and Union Territories (UTs) under Phase 3 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Andhra Pradesh leads with nearly 45 lakh deletions, followed closely by Haryana with over 33 lakh removals. The process is expected to continue as Karnataka and Telangana prepare to release their draft rolls soon.
Coverage details
Major urban centers likely to see significant deletions
The SIR exercise spans more than 36 crore electors across 19 states and UTs.
Major urban centers such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai are likely to see significant deletions due to work-related migration and frequent residential changes.
This is especially true for cosmopolitan cities where people often shift residences within cities.
Deletion statistics
Deletion rates in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana
Andhra Pradesh has a deletion rate of over 10%, with 44.89 lakh names removed from a pre-SIR electorate of 4.16 crore.
The deletions include 22 lakh in the "absent/shifted" category and 15.22 lakh deaths.
Haryana follows closely with a deletion rate of over 16%, removing some 33.8 lakh names from its pre-SIR roll of 1.72 crore voters.
Publication timeline
Final electoral rolls to be published between September and December
The final electoral rolls for SIR 3.0 states and UTs will be published between September and December, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s schedule.
The ECI has revised timelines and granted extensions in several states for various reasons, including requests from Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and representations by state governments seeking relaxations from the Supreme Court.