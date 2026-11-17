Over 190,000 sign to reinstate Jensen Huang as NVIDIA CEO
A petition to bring back Jensen Huang as NVIDIA's CEO has quickly gathered more than 190,000 signatures.
Big names like Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney are backing the cause, along with many NVIDIA employees and shareholders.
Huang stepped down last week after allegations of extramarital affairs, including one involving an alleged Chinese spy.
NVIDIA board investigates security risks
NVIDIA's board is investigating whether any company secrets or national security were put at risk.
For now, CFO Colette Kress is acting interim CEO.
Inside NVIDIA, support for Huang remains strong. Employees have praised his vision and are calling for more transparency about his departure, while also expressing trust in Kress to guide the company through this uncertain moment.