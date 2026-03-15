Shocker: Air India employees sold free tickets to strangers

Air India has unearthed a major misuse of its Employee Leisure Travel (ELT) policy, with over 4,000 employees involved. The airline's internal investigation revealed that some staff members falsely claimed relatives or even sold free tickets for profit. In response to this widespread malpractice, Air India is now taking corrective measures such as imposing penalties and tightening policy requirements.

Policy Misuse of the ELT policy The ELT policy of Air India permits a certain number of free air tickets to individual employees and their nominees, including spouses and parents. However, these benefits are subject to certain conditions. The internal investigation found that many employees had misused this policy by falsely claiming non-relatives as relatives in order to avail the benefits.

Corrective actions Heavy penalties imposed on employees As a corrective action, Air India has started imposing heavy penalties on the employees who misused the ELT policy. The airline is also asking these employees to refund any amount they may have availed fraudulently. The sources told PTI, that there were failures at various levels in this case, which raises questions about morality and conduct within the organization.

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