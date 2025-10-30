India's cybersecurity industry is worth $20B, powered by 400+ start-ups

India is fast becoming a global leader in cybersecurity , with over 400 start-ups and a workforce of more than 650,000 professionals. The country has built a $20 billion cybersecurity industry. Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), revealed this during an interactive session with journalists from European Union countries.

Innovation Start-ups developing cutting-edge solutions Dr. Bahl noted that Indian start-ups are developing cutting-edge solutions for threat detection, cyber forensics, and AI-based monitoring systems. He emphasized that these innovations highlight India's commitment to a secure and resilient digital ecosystem. The CERT-In chief also underscored the dual role of artificial intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity, as both a tool for defenders and an asset for adversaries.

AI utilization AI in cybersecurity Dr. Bahl elaborated on how CERT-In leverages AI-driven analytics and automation to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber incidents in real-time. He also spoke about developing countermeasures against malicious AI-enabled attacks. The session highlighted CERT-In's role in crisis management, vulnerability assessment, information sharing, and coordinated responses to cyber incidents.

Proactive measures Timely alerts and advisories Dr. Bahl stressed that CERT-In issues timely alerts and tailored advisories to organizations and citizens about emerging threats. This is done to ensure proactive protection without causing unnecessary panic. The visiting journalists were also briefed on CERT-In's continuous drills, capacity-building initiatives, and international collaborations, like working with France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI).