Over 4cr ITRs filed AY 2026-27, FM urges expedited refunds
More than 4 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have already been filed for the 2026-27 assessment year, according to the Income Tax Department.
If you haven't filed yours yet, there's still time; just make sure to get it done before July 31 to avoid any last-minute hassles.
The Finance Minister has also urged the department to expedite refunds so things move more smoothly for everyone.
Nirmala Sitharaman highlights e-filing portal surge
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted some big wins: by July 21, more than 3.2 crore ITRs were filed, with 94% verified, with a processing rate of 60%.
Thanks to upgraded tech on the e-Filing portal, more than 1 crore taxpayer interactions occurred in a single day, with the peak reaching nearly 1.6 crore in a single day!
Grievance redressal has also improved dramatically, making tax filing less stressful and boosting confidence among taxpayers.