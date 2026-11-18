Overseas AI and new-age tech employ around 24,000 in India
Overseas AI and new-age tech companies are making big moves in India, employing around 24,000 people in India; their combined workforce has grown more than 30% over the past year.
According to staffing firm Xpheno, 24 global tech companies have grown their Indian teams by more than 30%, all to tap into the country's impressive engineering talent for product research and development.
India cements global tech position
India is quickly becoming a go-to spot for international AI and software companies (startups and midsize firms included) who want to build strong local teams.
India is cementing its place as a major player on the world tech stage.