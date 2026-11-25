Overseas funds relocate base to GIFT City, commitments hit $14.77B
By June 2026, 31 overseas investment funds have shifted their base to India's GIFT City, up from just 13 in late 2024.
This wave of relocations, from places like Singapore and Dubai, has pushed cumulative commitments there from over $2.87 billion to $14.77 billion, marking more than 414% jump.
GIFT City attracts funds despite caution
GIFT City's friendly tax rules and lower costs are big attractions, making it a hotspot for global funds.
IFSCA Chairman K Rajaraman points out perks like easier investment management, though some fund managers are still cautious due to lingering tax questions and are considering options like Abu Dhabi.
Even so, GIFT City's growing numbers show it's quickly becoming a major player on the world finance stage.