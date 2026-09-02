Owkin signs deal with Boehringer Ingelheim for K Pro access
Business
Owkin, a French biotech company, just signed a deal with German pharma giant Boehringer Ingelheim.
Boehringer gets access to Owkin's AI platform, K Pro, plus large amounts of patient data, building on their earlier project where AI helped spot promising drug targets from tumor samples.
It's all about speeding up the search for new treatments.
Owkin supplying cancer and immune datasets
With this agreement, Owkin will supply cancer and immune disease datasets to support Boehringer's research.
The deal adds to Owkin's growing list of partners like AstraZeneca and Sanofi, showing how AI is becoming a bigger part of drug development.
Financial details were not shared, but the focus is on finding better medicines faster using technology.