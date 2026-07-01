Oyo parent Oravel Stays Ltd files ₹6,650 cr IPO

Oyo earns over 83% revenue overseas

Oyo is getting most of its revenue from outside India now (more than 83% in the first nine months of fiscal 2026) with over 24,000 hotels and 120,000 home storefronts across more than 35 countries.

Strategic buys like G6 Hospitality in North America helped boost those numbers.

On the flip side, Oyo faces some challenges: There is an ongoing CCI investigation and an unresolved merger dispute with Zostel that could affect future growth.