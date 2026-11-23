Oyo plans January-March IPO seeking ₹20,000 to ₹22,000 cr valuation
Oyo, the popular hotel startup, is planning to launch its IPO between January and March.
The company hopes to be valued at around ₹20,000 crore to ₹22,000 crore ($2.1 to $2.3 billion).
This move is all about raising fresh funds for Oyo: existing shareholders aren't selling any of their shares this time.
Oyo valuation steady, ₹3,350 cr IPO
Oyo's valuation has stayed steady since its last funding round two years ago, showing investors still believe in the brand.
The IPO size was trimmed to ₹3,350 crore in an October filing amid a recalibration of its fundraising plans.