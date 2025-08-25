OYO eyeing a valuation of $7-8B for its IPO

OYO , a global travel tech firm, is gearing up to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in November. The company is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) valuation of $7-8 billion. A board meeting on the proposal is likely next week. SoftBank, one of OYO's biggest shareholders, has been talking to banks about the market sentiment.

Valuation insights SoftBank consults banks on market sentiment The valuation guidance for OYO's IPO has been set at $7-8 billion, or roughly ₹70 per share. This could translate into an EBITDA multiple of 25-30 times. Over recent months, SoftBank has consulted with banks including Axis, Citi, Goldman Sachs, ICICI, JM Financial and Jefferies in London to gage market sentiment. Based on this feedback they are now confident about their decision.

Financial outlook OYO's Q1 financials to be highlighted in upcoming filing The upcoming filing is expected to highlight OYO's latest Q1 financials, riding on a wave of strong growth and improved fundamentals. The hospitality sector has also witnessed double-digit growth this quarter with strong tailwinds. Earlier this year, Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO, had asked for name suggestions for its parent company Oravel Stays Limited on social media platforms.