Ozone Urbana MD S Vasudevan arrested in ₹927.22cr scam

S Vasudevan, chairman and managing director and promoter of Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt Ltd, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly taking money from homebuyers but not delivering their homes, a scam worth ₹927.22 crore.

He was picked up on September 30 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and a Bengaluru court has given the ED two weeks to question him further.