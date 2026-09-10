Pablo Hernandez de Cos cautions AI could shake global finance

AI is growing fast: the head of the Bank for International Settlements, Pablo Hernandez de Cos, says this could shake up global finance.

At a conference in India today, he pointed out that much of the money fueling AI comes from complicated and not-so-transparent debt and private credit.

With tech giants set to spend over $1 trillion on AI in just 2025 and 2026, worldwide investment is expected to leap from $500 billion now to $4 trillion by 2030.