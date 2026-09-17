Paisabazaar launches daily mutual fund SIP for irregular earners
Paisabazaar just rolled out a daily systematic investment plan (SIP) option for mutual funds, making it easier for people with unpredictable incomes (like self-employed individuals, small business owners, and gig workers) to invest regularly.
Instead of the usual monthly schedule, you can now put in smaller amounts every day.
Daily sips suit variable incomes
With daily SIPs, you can match your investments to your cash flow, say, investing ₹3,000 once a month.
It's flexible and works well if your income isn't steady.
Just remember: while this approach helps with consistency, returns still depend on market ups and downs and the funds you pick.
For those with stable salaries, monthly SIPs are still a solid choice.
Paisabazaar expands into savings and investments
This move is part of Paisabazaar's push to offer more than just credit products: they're expanding into savings and investment options too.
Paisabazaar is expanding beyond its traditional credit-led offerings into savings and investment products.