Paisalo Digital jumps 20% to ₹70.92 as promoters raise stake

Paisalo Digital leans on AI lending

Paisalo wants to double its assets, income, and profits in three years, leaning on AI-powered lending and a network of 5,299 touchpoints across India.

The company mainly gives small loans to underserved people in semiurban and rural areas, a focus that's helped the stock gain 95% this year alone.

Key investors include SBI Life Insurance (6.83%), foreign players (17.5%), and retail investors (10.7%), while Indian mutual funds are still sitting this one out.