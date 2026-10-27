Pakistan imports from India ₹5,876cr up 69% in Q1 2026-27
Business
Despite a formal trade ban since last year's Pahalgam attack, Pakistan's imports from India jumped 69% in the first quarter of 2026-27, hitting ₹5,876 crore.
What's wild is that Pakistan isn't exporting anything back to India right now, so it's pretty one-sided.
Unofficial India Pakistan trade $10bn estimate
Some of these Indian products, like medicines, plastics, and chemicals, are sneaking into Pakistan through countries like the United Arab Emirates and Singapore to dodge the ban.
Experts say this unofficial trade could be worth up to $10 billion a year.
Even with goods being re-routed and re-labelled, commanding higher prices for Pakistani buyers, demand for Indian goods is strong.
If direct trade ever opens up again, it could be a big win for Indian exporters.