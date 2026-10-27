Pakistan imports from India ₹5,876cr up 69% in Q1 2026-27

Some of these Indian products, like medicines, plastics, and chemicals, are sneaking into Pakistan through countries like the United Arab Emirates and Singapore to dodge the ban.

Experts say this unofficial trade could be worth up to $10 billion a year.

Even with goods being re-routed and re-labelled, commanding higher prices for Pakistani buyers, demand for Indian goods is strong.

If direct trade ever opens up again, it could be a big win for Indian exporters.