Pakistan receives $2B from Saudi Arabia ahead of repayments
Business
Pakistan just received $2 billion in funds from Saudi Arabia, giving its foreign reserves a much-needed lift right before some big repayments are due.
With economic pressures mounting and a $3 billion bill to the U.A.E. on the horizon, this cash comes at a crucial time for the country.
Saudi extends $5B deposit to Pakistan
Saudi Arabia also extended an existing $5 billion deposit, showing how close the two countries are getting.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wasn't just about money; they also talked about improving regional relations and helping out with tricky U.S.-Iran talks, where Pakistan's been playing an important behind-the-scenes role.